Sky-Fever fallout: Foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded to flagrant-1, Angel Reese fined $1,000 for skipping interviews

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever Jun 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives toward the basket against the Chicago Sky during a game at Grainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Sports (INDIANAPOLIS STAR/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever are still feeling the fallout from their close-run matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Sky came up just a little short, losing 71-70, but the drama from the game is about so much more than the score.

The WNBA announced Sunday that Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Carter late in the third quarter has been upgraded to a flagrant-1. The play was declared a personal foul at the time and was not reviewed. Players can be suspended or fined if they've committed a flagrant foul, but the WNBA did not announce any punishment for Carter.

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks!



There is no justifying what Carter did, but it didn't come out of nowhere. Clark is a trash talker, and a longer clip of the incident shows that may have been what led to the shove.

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark - Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

The free throw Clark made on that foul ended up being the difference-maker in that game. It gave the Fever the one point they needed to beat the Sky and not just double their win total from one to two, but get their very first home win.

The WNBA took care of more Sky-Fever business Sunday morning, announcing that Sky rookie Angel Reese has been fined $1,000 for skipping her media interviews following that one-point loss, and the Sky has also been fined for failing to comply with WNBA media policies by allowing her to skip her media interviews.

No one on the Sky answered specific questions about the hard foul on Clark, though Reese is the only one who fully skipped her interviews. Carter was asked and declined to answer, while head coach Teresa Weatherspoon would only say "all they're doing is competing."