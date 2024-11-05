Shohei Ohtani undergoes shoulder surgery after World Series injury

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Los Angeles Dodgers let on.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday their superstar underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum resulting from his bad slide in Game 2 against the New York Yankees. He is reportedly expected to be ready for spring training.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!