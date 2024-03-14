Shohei Ohtani posts first photo with new wife ahead of Dodgers' trip to South Korea

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the MLB spring game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch on March 12, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers embarked on their trip to South Korea for next week's Seoul Series games against the San Diego Padres, Shohei Ohtani posted a photo on Instagram featuring his new wife, Mamiko Tanaka.

Shohei Ohtani (his wife Mamiko Tanaka) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are on their way to Korea for the Seoul Series next week 🇰🇷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Uo8scJed8Y — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) March 14, 2024

The Dodgers posted a photo of their own with the alt text noting that is indeed Ohtani's wife.

In late February, just after the start of spring training, Ohtani announced — to the surprise of many — that he had recently married, who he later described, "a normal Japanese woman" (i.e. not a celebrity) whom he has known for three or four years.

Ohtani, who is famously private about his personal life, disclosed no details about his wedding or his new wife. He reportedly declined to say when they got married, but said the relationship had no bearing on his decision to sign with the Dodgers, which his wife supported. He also told Japanese media he got engaged last year and that his wife is with him at spring training.

Tanaka isn't just a private Japanese citizen. She was a basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League.

Mamiko Tanaka: a normal Japanese woman pic.twitter.com/RwnvXFNDGl — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 14, 2024

Ohtani is getting in the habit of dropping massive news via abrupt Instagram posts, as he also announced he was signing with the Dodgers through his account earlier this offseason. His deal was then reported to be worth a record $700 million, with $680 million deferred.

While he won't pitch, Ohtani is expected to make his Dodgers debut next week as designated hitter for their two games against the Padres on March 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.