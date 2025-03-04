Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secures 4th 50-point game of season in Thunder win over Rockets

Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in front of Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) and \h during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA's leading scorer delivered Monday night in a potential playoff preview.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 51 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 137-128 win over Houston Rockets. With the win, the Thunder improved to 50-11 to cushion their stranglehold of first place in the Western Conference. The 37-24 Rockets remain in fifth place in the West as a potential second-round opponent for the Thunder in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander's tally marked his fourth 50-plus point effort of the season, the most in the NBA as he further strengthened his MVP campaign. He secured his 50th and 51st points on a putback of a missed Cason Wallace dunk with three minutes remaining.

50-BALL FOR 50 WINS 🚨🚨



SHAI'S 4TH 50-PT GAME HELPS SECURE OKC'S 50TH WIN OF THE SEASON!! pic.twitter.com/xXCpadQiWK — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

The bucket increased Oklahoma City's lead to 132-120 as the Thunder thwarted any Houston hope of a late rally.