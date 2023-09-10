Sean Payton introduces himself to Denver with surprise onside kick in callback to pivotal Saints Super Bowl play

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Sean Payton looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sean Payton's here to make an impression.

The first-year Broncos coach introduced himself to Denver in thrilling fashion Sunday with a redux of one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history. The Broncos won the coin toss against the Las Vegas Raiders and elected to defer, meaning Will Lutz was on deck for the opening kickoff. But he didn't send it deep.

The Broncos kicker opted for subterfuge, sending the ball short and right for an onside kick. The Broncos came up with the loose ball sending a hungry Mile-High crowd into a frenzy.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the excitement was short-lived. Denver was flagged for an illegal touch before the ball traveled 10 yards. Las Vegas gained possession and drove the ball 44 yards for a touchdown from first-year quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers.

Sean Payton sends a message

Regardless of the outcome, the onside kick was a jolt of energy for a franchise and fanbase reeling from the short-lived and disastrous Nathaniel Hackett era. Payton joined the Broncos this offseason as a Hall of Fame-caliber coach and a perceived savior of an impotent offense that floundered in its first year with Russell Wilson at the helm.

He started things of with a recall to the surprise onside kick that started the second half of Super Bowl XLIV and sparked the New Orleans Saints to their first and only Super Bowl win.

Sean Payton's decision to go for an onside kick in Super Bowl XLIV changed the history of the @Saints forever. 🙌 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/d0noXYnEuJ — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2022

While Sunday's effort wasn't successful, it sent a message. Change has arrived in Denver.