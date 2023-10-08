Sean Murphy 'believes he touched bat' in questionable catcher interference call that led to Phillies' run

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reaches on catcher interference by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Sean Murphy believes he touched the J.T. Realmuto's bat on the back swing.

From multiple TV angles, it didn't appear that the Atlanta Braves catcher made contact during the eighth-inning at bat. This was a critical call as the Philadelphia Phillies had the bases loaded with Trea Turner at third, Bryce Harper at second, Bryson Stott at first and two outs.

The Phillies score another on a catcher's interference 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h8C8XAKus7 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 8, 2023

The Braves challenged, the officials reviewed the play and the umpire announced the call stood. As a result, Turner came in for the Phillies' third and final run in the team's 3-0 win at Truist Park.

After the game, reporters asked Murphy for his take, and he said while he didn’t really feel the contact, he thought he touched the bat. Braves fans responded by throwing trash on the field, which caused a small delay in play.

Braves fans litter the field after the review on the catcher's interference call on Sean Murphy. pic.twitter.com/nIq0RubAGF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2023

Ultimately, the one run didn't make a difference as Atlanta struggled to get anything going offensively all afternoon. The team only had five hits in the game — no extra-base hits — and left seven men on base. Atlanta still had a chance in the eighth, though, after Ronald Acuña Jr. was walked, Austin Riley singled and Matt Olson hit a fly ball to help Acuña move to third.

The rally was ended when Ozzie Albies grounded into a double play. The Braves went down in order in the ninth, and the Phillies now have a 1-0 lead over the top seed in the NL.