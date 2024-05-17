Scottie Scheffler timeline: Everything we know about the World No. 1 golfer's arrest, return to play at PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler of the United States is seen before teeing off on the tenth tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

World No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler was arrested early Friday morning following an incident with an officer outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., site of the PGA Championship. Scheffler was not involved in a separate traffic incident outside Valhalla that ended in a pedestrian fatality.

Scheffler has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. The charges include two misdemeanors, one violation and one felony (second-degree assault of a police officer).

Here's a rough timeline of Friday's events:

11:06 a.m. ET: Scheffler's attorney releases a statement:

"In the early hours of the morning in advance of his tee time Scottie was going to the course to begin his pre round preparation. Due to the combination of event traffic and a traffic fatality in the area it was a very chaotic situation He was proceeding as directed by another traffic officer and driving a marked player’s vehicle with credentials visible. In the confusion, Scottie is alleged to have disregarded a different officer’s traffic signals resulting in these charges. Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed. He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed and he will be completely exonerated."

10:14 a.m. ET: Police report says Scheffler "refused to comply" with Detective Bryan Gillis' instructions, accelerating his car forward and "dragging Detective Gillis to the ground." Gillis was transported to a hospital after suffering "pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee."

Here is the police report from the arrest of Scottie Scheffler this morning:



Detective Gillis was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision.



Listed subject was driving eastbound to… pic.twitter.com/T6QdFHsehV — John Nucci (@JNucci23) May 17, 2024

10:13 a.m. ET: Scheffler tees off for the second round of the PGA Championship and birdies his first hole.

Scheffler was seen smiling and laughing with his caddie and group, too, as he received chants from fans while walking to the second tee.

Just after his tee shot, fans hollering “free Scottie!” pic.twitter.com/0OgYuwf2Sf — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 17, 2024

9:49 a.m. ET: Through his Instagram account, Scheffler, who was on the driving range warming up when the statement was released, spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man that passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective"

9:40 a.m. ET: PGA of America releases a statement on X on the pedestrian fatality outside Valhalla Golf Club.

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."

9:38 a.m. ET: Scheffler arrives at the driving range to warm up.

9:17 a.m. ET: Scheffler arrives at Valhalla Golf Club following his arrest.

9:05 a.m. ET: Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, speaks in Louisville after Scheffler's release.

Just spoke with Steve Romines, lawyer for Scottie Scheffler @WLKY pic.twitter.com/Ui1S4q4lS7 — Madison Elliott (@MadisonWLKY) May 17, 2024

8:43 a.m. ET: ESPN reports Scheffler has been released from police custody.

8:35 a.m. ET: Scheffler is charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. The charges include two misdemeanors, one violation and one felony (second-degree assault of a police officer).

8:35 a.m. ET: After being delayed one hour, 20 minutes, Round 2 of the PGA Championship begins.

6:55 a.m. ET: Images emerge of Scheffler being detained by police.

Here's the No. 1 player in the world in handcuffs this morning. Surreal image from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/l4GRS4yKcW — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 17, 2024

6:35 a.m. ET: ESPN's Jeff Darlington reports Scheffler has been detained by police after a "misunderstanding with traffic flow" outside of Valhalla Golf Club.

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

6:18 a.m. ET: The PGA Championship announces that Round 2 of the tournament will be delayed due to an accident near the course.