San Diego State to remain in Mountain West after walking back initial plans to withdraw

Sacramento State v San Diego State SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: The Mountain West Conference and the logo of the San Diego State Aztecs attached to the corner endzone pylon prior to their season home opener against the Sacramento State Hornets at SDCCU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

San Diego State is staying in the Mountain West after all.

The Mountain West informed SDSU that it can remain a member of the conference on Tuesday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, ending a complicated battle between the two in recent weeks. SDSU will have to cover legal fees that the conference incurred while working through the school's potential withdrawal from the conference as a result.

The Mountain West has informed San Diego State that the school will remain a member, sources tell @YahooSports.



The school will be responsible for covering fees that the conference expensed over legal work during a letter exchange with SDSU about its possible withdrawal. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 19, 2023

SDSU told the Mountain West in a letter last month that it "intends to resign" from the conference next summer. The school sent that letter before July 1 in order to cut down their exit fee from about $34 million to $17 million.

SDSU, however, didn't have any set plans on where it would go instead. The school later asked the Mountain West for an extension on the June 30 deadline in an effort to figure that out, which the conference denied. So, just before that deadline hit, SDSU told the conference it wasn't going to withdraw after all.

But the Mountain West wasn’t having it. The conference rejected that letter, said that SDSU had already formally withdrawn and that it owed the exit fee. Earlier this month, the Mountain West even withheld more than $6.6 million it owed SDSU as the first part of that exit fee payment.

The Mountain West held a board of directors meeting on Monday to discuss the matter, though SDSU was not invited. The $6.6 million payment was returned on Tuesday, too.

It's unclear where SDSU intended to go had it left the Mountain West next summer. The Pac-12 would have made sense for a landing spot geographically, especially as UCLA and USC leave for the Big Ten next summer. The Pac-12 is still working on landing a new media rights deal. The Big 12 could have been an option, too, as it continues to hint that it may expand further. Yet neither league appeared to make a real move to bring SDSU in.

The Mountain West’s current media rights deal runs through 2025-26, and both Fox and CBS have rights to football games. Schools receive about $4 million annually in that deal. By comparison, Big 12 schools receive nearly $32 million per year.

While it’s clear that SDSU is eyeing a new home in the near future, and it would likely be a good fit in a Power 5 conference after how the Aztecs’ football and basketball teams have been performing lately, such a move will have to wait. The Mountain West is, at least for now, keeping SDSU around.