San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 season preview: It's winning time for Victor Wembanyama

The 2024-25 NBA season is here! We're breaking down the biggest questions, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlooks for all 30 teams. Enjoy!

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2023-24 finish

Record: 22-60 (failed to make the playoffs)

Offensive rating: 109.3 (26th)

Defensive rating: 115.6 (21st)

Offseason moves

Additions: Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, Stephon Castle

Subtractions: Devonte' Graham, Cedi Osman, Dominick Barlow

The Big Question: Is Victor Wembanyama ready for primetime?

The NBA is embracing the Victor Wembanyama era, adding the San Antonio Spurs as one of 10 teams on the Christmas Day slate and scheduling 20 more of the 7-foot-4 French phenom's games on national TV.

The Spurs are embracing the Wembanyama era, too. They treated his rookie season as an experiment, attempting to transform Jeremy Sochan into a point guard on a team full of projects, only to discover that, yeah, maybe they should surround one of the most promising prospects in league history with some veteran leadership, especially on the ball. So they signed the best table-setter of his generation.

Granted, Chris Paul will turn 40 years old by the end of this NBA calendar year, but only three starters last season — Tyrese Haliburton, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić — averaged more assists per 36 minutes than Paul did from the Golden State Warriors' bench. Look to what the 12-time All-Star did in Oklahoma City and Phoenix, where he corralled a ton of young players and sorted them into playoff-worthy outfits.

And he has Wembanyama at his disposal. The 20-year-old can be devastating from everywhere on the court, especially if he becomes consistent with his 3-point shot, and Paul can find him anywhere. At the very least, it will be fun to watch the NBA try to stop the many outcomes that are possible in a pick-and-roll partnership between a Hall of Fame point guard and the guy with the highest upside in NBA history.

And it will be fascinating to see if Wembanyama can consistently make opponents pay from all angles. He is already the game's most devastating defensive force. Over the final month of last season, he averaged 24.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.4 blocks in just 33.1 minutes a game, only shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.1% from deep. It is frightening to imagine the possibilities once his efficiency increases.

We have proof of concept. In the Olympics, Wembanyama singlehandedly kept France in the gold medal game against Team USA. In other words, against one of the greatest collections of talent the game has ever seen, Wembanyama was practically enough on his own. He will give the Spurs a chance every night.

They were not ready to seize those opportunities last season. San Antonio is not without talent. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Sochan are the headliners from an unheralded group of under-25 prospects. No. 4 overall draft selection Stephon Castle, who stewarded UConn to a second straight NCAA title last season, will join them. Each of them can create for himself and others and defend multiple positions.

San Antonio is relying on Harrison Barnes to bring the same level of professionalism to its wings as Paul does to the point guard position. Barnes was once the youngest member of Golden State's Death Lineup and has since developed into a veteran steward, assisting the Sacramento Kings' return to relevancy. He is a career 37.9% shooter from distance and has rarely strayed far from that mark in his 12 seasons.

Is that enough to make noise in a crowded Western Conference? That will depend on how prepared Wembanyama is to own this international spotlight. There will be a time when he will guarantee the Spurs a playoff berth. Have we reached that point so soon? When Wembanyama shared the floor with a competent point guard last season, the Spurs outscored opponents by 5.2 points per 100 possessions, a better net rating than the 50-win New York Knicks. Upgrade to Paul, add Barnes and introduce Castle, and maybe — just maybe — they maintain the pace that Wembanyama sets for them over a full season.

Best-case scenario

Wembanyama arrives as a bona fide superstar. Paul stays healthy and committed to shepherding another young core. Now that the rotation makes sense, San Antonio's young players are free to focus on their roles, and they excel within them. They understand how to complement Wembanyama and execute their responsibilities more efficiently. He returns the favor, and the Spurs are in the hunt for a play-in berth.

If everything falls apart

Even a worst-case scenario is not so bad when Wembanyama is at the top of the bill. Maybe he is still exploring the extent of his capabilities. Maybe his young teammates cannot get a handle on their roles until he fully realizes his as a paradigm-shifting entity. Maybe Paul can no longer handle the rigors of a full NBA season, and the Spurs are experimenting again at point guard. Maybe team success is still a year away. Then what? They deliver another lottery pick to put alongside Wembanyama for next year's arrival.

Fantasy spin

If you're lucky enough to get the first overall pick in your fantasy drafts, take Wemby. The Spurs bringing in future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul raises the floor for all their players. If you're hunting assists and steals in the later rounds, CP3 is an underrated option in the ninth round. Unfortunately, Devin Vassell is on the shelf with a foot injury and won't be re-evaluated until November 1. He's a risky pick in the seventh round, but if he falls beyond that, he could be an excellent temporary draft and stash.

There's some late-round intrigue with Jeremy Sochan. While the point-guard experiment didn't work out last season, it was a learning moment that allowed him to initiate the offense. That's important for fantasy, as I can see a little bit of Aaron Gordon in him. He'll be a good rebounder and facilitator from the dunker spot, and I'm confident he'll outperform his 12th-round ADP by playing 30 minutes per night. — Dan Titus

2024-25 schedule

Season opener: Oct. 24 at Dallas

Over/under win total: 36.5

Believe in Wembanyama's ascent. Believe in his Spurs. Take the over.