Sam Hartman leads No. 11 Notre Dame to thrilling 21-14 win over No. 17 Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 30: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws on the run as Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (16) gets hands up during the college football between the Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 30, 2023, on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame wasn’t going to come up short in another big game.

On the heels of an excruciating, last-second home loss to Ohio State last week, the No. 11 Fighting Irish went on the road and pulled out a thrilling 21-14 win over No. 17 Duke.

Notre Dame blew a 13-0 lead and allowed Duke to storm back and take a 14-13 lead with 9:17 to play. The Fighting Irish sputtered offensively for most of the night, and things looked bleak when Duke pinned Sam Hartman and the Irish offense at their own five-yard line with 2:35 to play.

But Hartman wouldn’t let his team lose.

Hartman, Notre Dame’s transfer quarterback, is the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes from his time at Wake Forest. But the biggest play of the night was made with Hartman’s legs. With under 1:00 remaining in regulation, Notre Dame faced a fourth-and-16 from the Duke 47.

Hartman dropped back to pass and nobody was open, so the sixth-year senior took off and ran. He knew a huge hit was coming, but Hartman still dove into traffic and picked up a clutch 17 yards for a first down to keep Notre Dame’s hopes alive.

After Hartman's clutch run, the Irish were in field goal range and went back to the ground.

Instead of simply setting up a field goal try, Audric Estime broke through the Duke front and reeled off a 30-yard touchdown run. It capped off a gutsy 95-yard drive and proved to be the game-winner for Notre Dame.

Following a successful two-point conversion, Duke and quarterback Riley Leonard would get one more opportunity with 31 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Instead, the Notre Dame defense got a strip-sack on Leonard to seal a gutsy victory.

With the win, Notre Dame improved to 5-1 and kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive. On top of that, Notre Dame increased its regular season winning streak over ACC opponents to 30 games.

Duke had a chance to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1994. Instead, the Blue Devils fell to 4-1.