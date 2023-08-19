Saints tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after medical episode, team believes he may have experienced a seizure

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs through drills at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday night after experiencing a medical episode, the team announced Saturday.

Graham was arrested after exhibiting erratic behavior, per TMZ. After being evaluated by a doctor, the Saints believe Graham experienced a seizure. Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is already back with the Saints.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

The Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It's unclear if Graham will take part in that contest.

This story will be updated.