Rose Bowl: Officials miss obvious running into kicker penalty that leaves Alabama punter limping

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Kechaun Bennett #52 of the Michigan Wolverines collides with James Burnip #86 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a punt in the first quarter during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Officials missed a blatant running-into-the kicker penalty at the Rose Bowl on Monday that left Alabama's punter limping and should have resulted in a Crimson Tide first down.

The play happened late in the first quarter with the game tied at 7-7. Alabama punted on fourth-and-3 from its own 32-yard line after failing to gain a first down on a drive. After punter James Burnip punted the ball, Michigan rusher Kechaun Bennett ran into Burnip's kicking leg as it was still extended.

It could potentially have been called roughing the kicker and drawn a 15-yard penalty. At a minimum, it was running into the kicker, a five-yard penalty that would have resulted in an Alabama first down.

But no flag was thrown. Burnip's 49-yard punt stood, and Michigan took over possession at its own 19-yard line.

Burnip remained down on the turf for several moments after the hit. He was eventually able to limp off the field without help. The good news for Alabama is that he returned to the game and was able to punt on the Crimson Tide's ensuing possession.

Yards and first downs were hard to come by early in Monday's game. Alabama recorded just two first downs in its first four possessions. The missed call was bad break for a Crimson Tide team struggling to move the ball.

The winner of the Rose Bowl will advance to next week's national championship game.