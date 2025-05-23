Rockies security refused to let a Phillies player back on the field because they didn't recognize him

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 30: Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas (23) in action during game between the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Washington Nationals on March 30, 2025 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2025 Colorado Rockies are so bad that the team's on-field performance is starting to spread to the rest of the organization. Rockies security guards found themselves on the wrong end of an interaction ahead of Thursday's game, in which they refused to let a Philadelphia Phillies player on the field because they didn't recognize him.

The player in question was outfielder Johan Rojas, who hopped into the stands early Thursday to take a phone call. When he tried to get back on the field, Rojas was stopped by security.

Thankfully for Rojas, Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler stepped in and saved the day, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

An all-time moment this morning at Coors Field. Johan Rojas went into the stands to make a phone call. Security guards wouldn’t let Rojas back onto field. They did not believe he was a player. Zack Wheeler had to fetch him. Rockies forever. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 22, 2025

Given the details available, it's probable the interaction took place hours before Thursday's game started. Rojas was likely at the stadium doing his pregame work. He was likely looking for a quiet spot to take his phone call, and decided to head into the stands to get out of the clubhouse. It was likely early enough that Rojas wasn't wearing his jersey, which probably added to the confusion once he tried to make his way back onto the field.

In the Rockies' defense, Rojas isn't the most popular player on the Phillies. Even Philadelphia fans might struggle to recognize him in public. The Rockies' security guards were just doing their jobs. The whole situation is only funny because it's yet another mistake by a team on pace to break the Chicago White Sox's record for most losses in an MLB season.

It's also far from the most embarrassing encounter involving a professional athlete and team security. In 2023, a security guard failed to recognize Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, leading to an all-time athlete interaction.

Security wouldn’t let Seguin through so he had to prove he played for the Stars 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Flz5yihqSS — x - S Λ Μ (@sighsamuel) October 18, 2023

Seguin is a long-time member of the Stars and a six-time NHL All-Star, so that situation is a little harder to excuse.

Rojas, to his credit, took the mistake in stride. Following the interaction, Rojas posted two images on his Instagram story, the second of which was a riff on the "Mission: Impossible" movies.

And another update from Johan Rojas 😂 https://t.co/chbpykCneU pic.twitter.com/p2ADlFuTCc — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) May 23, 2025

Rojas has plenty to laugh about following Thursday's contest. He appeared in three of four games during the Phillies' sweep of the Rockies. Following that sweep, the Phillies sit at 32-18, and have the best record in the National League entering play Friday. Maybe Rojas will be more recognizable after making plays for the Phillies in the postseason?

On second thought, that probably won't help. It's not like the Rockies will be there to see it.