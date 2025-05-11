Rockies fire manager Bud Black amid MLB-worst 7-33 record

Padres Rockies Baseball Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Colorado Rockies announced the firing of manager Bud Black on Sunday, following a 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Rockies have the worst record in Major League Baseball at 7-33.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

