Revisiting the KAT-Randle trade, NBA All-Star Weekend changes & why more teams aren't tanking

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Athletic's senior NBA writer Fred Katz to discuss the fallout of the Karl Anthony-Towns trade and much more.

The guys start in Los Angeles, where Vince is worried that Lakers head coach JJ Redick is headed toward burnout and Fred is wondering what's wrong with their defense, before discussing the reported changes to the NBA All-Star Game.

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade on the eve of the NBA season, but both teams have been struggling to find their identity and their defense ever since. How can Tom Thibodeau turn the Knicks' defense around? And can the Timberwolves survive without 37-year-old Mike Conley?

Finally, the rumored race to the bottom for Cooper Flagg isn't quite what it was hyped up to be. Most of the teams at the bottom of the standings are there by accident, not on purpose, and Vinnie wonders if it's a side effect of the CBA and the parity that's now built into the league. Also, should the league give up conferences for the sake of better teams in the NBA Playoffs?

(02:05) - Can the Lakers fix their defense?

(12:10) - Reported changes to NBA All-Star Game

(26:00) - KAT's fit with the Knicks

(38:25) - What's wrong with the Timberwolves?

(46:50) - Why aren't more teams tanking for Cooper Flagg?

(54:35) - Rumored NBA Playoffs reform

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts