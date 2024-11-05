Reports: Rams trade CB Tre'Davious White to Ravens

Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Los Angeles Rams lines up in the secondary during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Tre'Davious White is headed to Baltimore.

The Ravens stuck a deal to land the cornerback with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two teams will also exchange future seventh round draft picks as part of the deal.

White is in his first season with the Rams this fall after he spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Buffalo Bills. White has recorded 12 total tackles in four games this season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

