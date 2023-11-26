Reports: Indiana fires head coach Tom Allen after 7 seasons

Indiana head coach Tom Allen gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Purdue defeated Indiana 35-31. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indiana is moving on from head football coach Tom Allen.

According to multiple reports, Allen has been fired after seven seasons on the job. Allen, who had a $20 million buyout, led the Hoosiers to winning seasons in 2019 and 2020, but the program has struggled mightily over the past three years. IU went 2-10 and did not win a Big Ten game in 2021 and then followed that up with a 4-8 (2-7) mark last fall.

This season, Indiana started the season 2-6 with its only FBS win during that stretch coming in four overtimes over Akron, one of the worst teams in the MAC. The Hoosiers played better over the last month, including posting a home upset over Wisconsin, but it was not enough for Allen to save his job as the team finished with a 3-9 record. IU lost its final three games by a combined 10 points.

With the 2023 season complete, that means Indiana went a combined 9-27 (3-24 Big Ten) over the past three seasons.

Overall, Allen had a 33-49 record as Indiana’s head coach, including an 18-43 record vs. Big Ten competition. Of those 18 conference wins, 11 of them came in 2019 and 2020. In his other five seasons, Indiana won just seven conference games combined.

The news of Allen's firing was first reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Allen, an Indiana native, arrived in Bloomington ahead of the 2016 to serve as Kevin Wilson’s defensive coordinator. But when Wilson’s tenure ended amid tumultuous circumstances, Allen took the reins for his first college head-coaching job. Before his time at IU, Allen was a defensive assistant at Ole Miss, USF and Arkansas State, as well as multiple lower-level programs and an array of high schools in both Florida and Indiana.

Indiana has proven to be a tough place to win in football. It’s a basketball-centric school that endured 11 consecutive losing seasons before Allen led the Hoosiers to an 8-5 mark in 2019. In fact, Indiana hadn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since 1993 and 1994 before doing so in 2019 and 2020.

Things will only get tougher for Indiana with Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joining the Big Ten next year.