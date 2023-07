Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) gestures to his teammates during the first half of Game 4 during the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Grant Williams is leaving the Boston Celtics for the Dallas Mavericks in a three-way trade involving the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Worjnarowski, Williams, a restricted free agent, agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract to facilitate the sign-and-trade deal. The Spurs will receive Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap with Dallas in return. The Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks.