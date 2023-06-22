Reports: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for assault and alleged victim will press charges

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly remains under investigation for alleged assault, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday night. Hill allegedly hit a charter boat employee Sunday night in Miami after an incident at Miami's Haulover Park.

The charter employee will reportedly press charges against Hill, police confirmed to NBC 6.

Per Fox Sports 100%'s Andy Slater, the conflict began when Hill's crew allegedly boarded a boat at the marina without permission and ended with him slapping an employee in the back of the head. Employees reportedly told police Hill responded to their pushback by saying "I can buy you and the boat" and "I'm No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins."

The Dolphins declined to comment beyond confirming they were aware of the situation in a statement:

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in the statement. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

It's unclear if Hill could see any consequences from the incident, though the NFL may have signaled it isn't getting involved when it declined to comment on the situation to Pro Football Talk and the media arm reached out on its own to confirm whether or not Hill was under investigation. An earlier report by Slater claimed the police investigation concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Tyreek Hill's past off-field issues

If this is the end of the story for Hill, it's a short chapter in the longer story of his off-field issues, which extend back to his college football career and came up again while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill was dismissed from Oklahoma State in 2014, days after a domestic violence arrest which eventually saw him plead guilty to punching and choking his then-20-year-old pregnant girlfriend. Hill finished his time in college at West Alabama, but that conviction still loomed ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, in which the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round.

In 2019, at which point Hill had found stardom in Kansas City, he was suspended from team activities after the release of a recorded conversation in which he told his fiancée she and their child should be afraid of him, while his fiancée claimed the child had said: "Daddy punches me." The incident involving his child led to no criminal charges or discipline from the NFL.

Hill joined the Dolphins last offseason in a blockbuster trade, which he had requested from the Chiefs after failing to agree on an extension. The Dolphins gave up a bevy of draft picks for Hill and handed him a four-year, $120 million contract, and were rewarded with a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.