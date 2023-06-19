Report: Warriors' Draymond Green to decline $27.5M player option, enter unrestricted free agency

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green stands on the court during the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Green's agent, Rich Paul said via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As an unrestricted free agent, the 33-year-old will be able to explore options with his longtime team and beyond.

This story will be updated.