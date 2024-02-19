Report: Timberwolves reach 2-year, $21 million extension with veteran Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 08: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves waits for a free throw during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 08, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mike Conley isn’t going anywhere.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached a two-year, $21 million contract extension with Conley on Monday, his agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Conley’s current three-year, $68 million deal he first signed with the Utah Jazz is set to expire at the end of the season, so this new extension will keep him out of free agency and with the Timberwolves through the 2025-26 season.

Conley has been a very important piece for the Timberwolves this season. The 36-year-old veteran has averaged 10.6 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the 3-point line, which is a career-high. He’s also second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio this season, behind only Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones.

Conley landed in Minnesota after the Jazz traded him there in a three-team deal at the deadline that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. The former No. 4 overall pick spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies before landing in Utah in 2019. Conley has averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 assists throughout his career.

The Timberwolves are in the middle of one of their best seasons in franchise history. They entered the All-Star break having won seven of their last nine games, which gave them a 1.5 game lead in the Western Conference standings. The franchise, which has made it out of the first round of the playoffs just once in franchise history, is attempting to reach the playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Chris Finch.

The Timberwolves will resume their season on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, which will kick off a seven-game homestand at the Target Center.