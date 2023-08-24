Report: Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, World Series MVP, to retire due to rare condition

Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who won a World Series MVP award in 2019, is planning to retire, according to a report from Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

The 35-year-old pitched just over 31 innings after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019. The first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. Th condition manifests when pressures in the the space between your collarbone (clavicle) and your first rib increase the point of impinging vessels or nerves. He was reportedly unable to get back to form after the procedure, which included the removal of a rib and two neck muscles.

A news conference is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9 at Nationals Park, before the Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the report.

