Report: Los Angeles Angels split with manager Phil Nevin after 2 seasons

MLB: AUG 28 Angels at Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 28: Phil Nevin #88 of the Los Angeles Angels during the Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 28, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels are moving on from manager Phil Nevin.

Nevin will not return next season to lead the Angels, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum. Nevin's contract with the team expired after this season, and the club opted not to give him a new deal.

Nevin spent nearly two seasons leading the Angels. He took over last year in the middle of the season after the club fired Joe Maddon, who failed to lead the club to a winning record since he was hired before the 2020 campaign.

Nevin's job at the helm wasn't much better. He went 46-60 in the back half of last season, and the club went just 73-89 this year. The Angels haven't been to the playoffs since 2014.

