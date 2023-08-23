Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested by Texas police Sunday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to a report from Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The 24-year-old allegedly had marijuana, warranting the controlled substance charge. It's a low-level state felony, Frisco police told the Star-Telegram. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Williams played in the Cowboys’ 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, notching a sack and two tackles. He reportedly returned with the team early Sunday morning and attended practice on Tuesday after the team took Monday off.

The Cowboys are aware of the arrest and reportedly declined to comment. It will likely lead to an investigation from the NFL and potential suspension.

According to the league's Expectations and Standards of Conduct, "It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful."

The Ole Miss standout faced legal issues even before the Cowboys selected him in the second of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was arrested on a felony sexual battery charge in July 2020. Williams was suspended from Ole Miss team activity shortly after the arrest and reinstated in September of that year when the case was no longer active.

He had an efficient rookie NFL campaign last year, recording 14 solo tackles, four assists, four tackles and one forced fumble.

Late in the season, Williams missed a game after being injured in a two-car crash. Details emerged after he was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving. He was driving allegedly driving up to 98 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving between vehicles before the Dec. 22 collision.

