Reds spoil Giants P Alex Cobb's no-hitter with one out to go after 125 pitches

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Cincinnati Reds as a almost full moon rises behind him in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alex Cobb was so close on Tuesday night.

But after 125 pitches, he couldn’t quite get the job done.

The Cincinnati Reds spoiled what would have been the fifth no-hitter of the season on Tuesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Spencer Steer hit an RBI double to center field in the ninth inning to give the Reds their only hit, and only run, of the night.

That ended Cobb’s no-hit bid when he was just one out away.

Spencer Steer breaks up Alex Cobb’s no-hitter.



Giants fans give Cobb a standing ovation 👏



(via @MLB)



pic.twitter.com/owZqMntW0g — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) August 30, 2023

Cobb still got the win, and a huge standing ovation, as the Giants rolled to a 6-1 victory in the Bay Area. Cobb threw 131 pitches in the outing, and had eight strikeouts in his complete game.

The Reds nearly ended the no-hitter in the eighth, too, though Austin Slater made an incredible diving catch after Will Benson hit a ball to short center field to end the inning.

There have been four no-hitters across the league this season. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw the most recent one earlier this month against the Washington Nationals in what was just his second start with the franchise after they traded for him ahead of the deadline.

Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros this season on 93 pitches while facing the minimum 27 batters against the Cleveland Guardians. Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers combined for a no-hitter in July, and New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in June against the Oakland Athletics.

Cobb entered Tuesday’s game with a 3.74 ERA and a 6-5 record this season, where he picked up his first career All-Star nod. He picked up a win over the Phillies last week, which snapped a three-game losing skid for the 35-year-old. Cobb is in his second season with the Giants after previous stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Giants scored early in the second after an error and a Luis Matos RBI double. They picked up three more in the fifth, too, after Slater scored on a wild pitch and then Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer to center. Slater scored again in the eighth after Thairo Estrada hit an RBI double, which gave them the six-run lead.

The win marked the Giants’ second over the Reds this series, and their fourth in their last six games. They trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 13 games in the NL West, though they entered Tuesday just half of a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.