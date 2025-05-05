Ravens release kicker Justin Tucker, who was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 different women

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they have released kicker Justin Tucker.

The Ravens made the decision after Tucker faced allegations this offseason from 16 women of sexual misconduct. Each of the women, who are massage therapists, accused Tucker of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior during massage sessions.

The alleged behavior happened took place between 2012-16, but first surfaced publicly in January in a report from the Baltimore Banner. Tucker does not face criminal charges and has denied the allegations.

The Ravens did not acknowledge the allegations in Monday's statement from general manager Eric DeCosta announcing Tucker's release. The Ravens, who selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of April's draft, described the call to cut Tucker a "football decision."

Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said, per the statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.