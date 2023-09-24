Ravens fall to Colts in overtime after controversial pass interference no-call

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Baltimore Ravens had opportunities to top the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, but couldn't capitalize and fell 22-19 in overtime. It was a sour loss for them, as a fourth-down play in overtime led to a controversial non-call that lead to a game-winning Matt Gay field goal.

After the Colts failed on fourth-and-1 at the Ravens 46-yard line, Baltimore had good field position to try and get the win. But a pair of Lamar Jackson incomplete passes and a seven-yard gain set up fourth-and-3 at the Indianapolis 47-yard line.

On fourth down, Jackson saw rookie Zay Flowers cutting across the middle but the pass was incomplete. Flowers and the Ravens were very displeased at the officials, and believed E.J. Speed got his hand around the receiver's waist to help disrupt the play.

THIS IS PASS INTERFERENCE pic.twitter.com/4p9BOm3hRE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2023

The play stood and the Colts took over possession. Four consecutive Zack Moss runs gained 18 yards, which led to Gay nailing the game-winning field goal from 53 yards out, his fifth successful try of the game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said afterward he did not receive an explanation for the non-call nor for the missed face mask late in the fourth quarter which would have given Baltimore a first down and likely sealed a win. Instead, the Colts took possession with 1:48 to play and tied the game with 1:02 to play on another Gay field goal.

Colts get away with a blatant face mask not called on Zay Flowers. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/DtnToVwhnl — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 24, 2023

Despite two key decisions not going their way, Jackson acknowledged that the takeaway from the Ravens' loss is that it was on the players, not the officials.

"Man, we had plenty of opportunities in the game to finish strong, but it is what it is," Jackson said. "Live to fight another day."