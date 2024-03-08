Ravens DT Justin Madubuike agrees to reported 4-year, $98 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have a few big names hitting free agency this offseason, but Justin Madubuike won't be one of them.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year contract extension, the Ravens announced Friday. The deal is worth $98 million with $75.5 million in guarantees and $53.5 million due at signing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

We have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension with DT @JustinMadubuike!!! pic.twitter.com/0d58g6gAXq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.