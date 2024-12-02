Ravens coach John Harbaugh gives cryptic response when asked about Diontae Johnson's status following DNP

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declined on Sunday to provide an explanation for why wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn't play a snap in Baltimore's loss to the Eagles despite being dressed and active.

On Monday, the answer remained a mystery. When asked to clarify Johnson's status, Harbaugh said this:

"At this time, I'm gonna have to wait, just to clarify it" Harbaugh said. "There's some moving parts there that we're gonna have to figure out and explore and just see where we're at.

"I know that's not the answer you want. But it's the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now."

Harbaugh declined to confirm when asked whether he expected that Johnson would remain on the roster following Baltimore's Week 14 bye.

"We’ll just work it out and see where we’re at over the next few days and this week," Harbaugh said.

None of that sounds good for Johnson.

The Ravens traded for Johnson in October from the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was Carolina's leading receiver at the time with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns through seven games.

Johnson has been active for five games including one start since joining the Ravens ahead of Week 9. He's been targeted five times and has one catch for six yards. On Sunday, he didn't see the field.

It's been a bizarre stint for Johnson, a former Pro Bowler with the Steelers who caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 with Pittsburgh.

There's certainly room in Baltimore behind leading receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Nelson Agholor is Baltimore's No. 3 wide receiver with just 13 catches for 205 yards in 13 games. But for reasons undisclosed in Baltimore, Johnson isn't gaining traction.

The Ravens acquired Johnson for a late-round pick swap (a fifth for a sixth). The acquisition cost was low, and the Ravens could release without a significant loss if they choose to do so. But for now, Harbaugh's keeping things on house regarding what's going on with Johnson and how the team may choose to proceed.