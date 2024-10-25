Rams crack the code against Vikings defense & possible stock down on Patrick Mahomes? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Did the Rams finally figure out Flores’ defense? As Puka Nacua returns in spectacular fashion, might the Rams pull back on potentially trading Cooper Kupp to keep their offense intact?

In Week 7 of C Rob’s QB Room the trio talk through the Matthew Stafford to the Vikings trade rumors and how NFL teams can use reporters to gauge interest in trade deals.

Fitz, Frank & Charles share why Lamar Jackson’s stock is higher than ever and just how much of a bargain his contract has become for the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, is Patrick Mahomes’ stock falling? And if so, will that stop them from making a Super Bowl run or can their defense still get them to the finish line?

(1:38) Vikings @ Rams recap

(28:54) Would Rams trade Stafford?

(39:54) QB stock up Lamar Jackson

(50:36) QB stock down Patrick Mahomes

(58:19) Tua Tagovailoa refuses Guardian Cap

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

