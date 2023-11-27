Raiders cut CB Marcus Peters, a day after being benched in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) sits on the sideline against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

A day after playing 20 snaps and being benched in the second quarter, Marcus Peters is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team cut him on Monday afternoon, The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, interim head coach Antonio Pierce said it was a "coaching decision." He didn't elaborate much the decision to move on when asked Monday.

"We decided to move forward," Pierce told reporters. "Had a great conversation with him this morning. I will leave it at that.”

Peters finished with 43 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception return for a touchdown. If the three-time Pro Bowler makes it through waivers, he'll be able to sign with a team he chooses.

Breaking: The Raiders have released CB Marcus Peters. He had a interception return for a TD in Week 8, but was benched last night. The move saves the team $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on pace to earn. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 27, 2023

Peters came into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with 11 missed tackles ... and he added several more to that count by the end of 31-17 loss. It only added to the growing frustration with Peters' efforts among the coaches, who had picked up on this trend against the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

The 30 year old was seen on the sideline in a "spirited conversation" with Pierce on Sunday. After the game, Tafur reported that Peters, a nine-year veteran, would be off the team before its Week 13 bye. Las Vegas hardly waited that long.

Marcus Peters was standing alone at the 50 during the drive. Stayed there while the rest of the defense met on the bench after giving up that score.



Peters and Antonio Pierce dapped each other up before halftime but looks like there was some disagreement in the conversation.… pic.twitter.com/EdvP1CCuUW — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 26, 2023

In Peters' place, recently signed corner Jack Jones played the rest of the game. Jones, who played for Pierce in high school and college, was on the field for 40 snaps. The second-year veteran was picked up two-weeks before after the New England Patriots released him.

Pierce also told reporters that the team cut safety Roderic Teamer.

The 5-7 Raiders will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Vegas on the other side of their bye.