QB Ryan Tannehill carted to the locker room, Malik Willis comes in for Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks to handoff the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker after injuring his leg in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens game in London. At the time, the Titans trailed, 21-13, midway through the fourth quarter.

Malik Willis, Tennessee's third-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, came in for Tannehill. He played in eight games last year for the Titans, completed 31-of-61 passes for 276 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns. Willis also carried the ball 27 times for 123 yards, one touchdown and lost two of his three fumbles.

This story will be updated following the game.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!