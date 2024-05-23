Pistons zero in on Trajan Langdon for president of basketball operations position

CSKA Moscow v Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 21: Former player of CSKA Trajan Langdon after the 2018/2019 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 28 game between CSKA Moscow and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Megasport Arena on March 21, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Serbin/EB via Getty Images) (Mikhail Serbin/EB via Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have a new president of basketball operations, roughly a month after the team announced it was opening a search to fill the position. Trajan Langdon, the New Orleans Pelicans' general manager for the past five seasons, is currently negotiating a deal with Detroit, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Langdon has been the Pelicans' GM since 2019, working under executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin.

Prior to taking the job with New Orleans, Langdon was an assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets under Sean Marks. He joined the Nets after three years as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs.

This story will be updated.