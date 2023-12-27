Pistons trainwreck draws rapt attention of NBA fans, 'sell the team' chants from home Detroit crowd

For teams with a combined 16-42 record, the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets drew a lot of attention Tuesday night.

Folks weren't tuning in for the Nets. They were there to see if the Pistons would the secure the NBA's longest-ever single-season losing streak, gawking like rubberneckers leaning in for a better look at a car crash.

The people got what they came for. In a game that played at times with the intensity of the postseason, the Nets prevailed, 118-112, handing the Pistons their 27th straight loss. Led by Cade Cunningham's 41 points, the Pistons fought for this one, leading in the fourth quarter on multiple occasions.

Ultimately they did was losing teams do. They lost.

But they drew the rapt attention of fans, players and media in the process as they kept things compelling down the stretch.

I'm locked in on Pistons-Nets like it's Game 7 of a playoff series. And I know I'm not alone! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 27, 2023

This is the NBA Finals. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 27, 2023

Who else is fired up for some Detroit Pistons basketball? — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 27, 2023

If the Pistons play defense, they’ll win the game tonight. Simple as that — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 27, 2023

People in particular took notice of Cunningham's effort as he scored 37 of his 41 points in the second half.

Cade is nice . Giving everything out there — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) December 27, 2023

That Cade hesi-crossover ... oh my lord.



Two-point game. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 27, 2023

Cade did everything he could tonight… — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) December 27, 2023

Cade does not deserve this. The fans who keep showing up and supporting the Pistons definitely do not deserve this. Sad and embarrassing what has happened to this franchise. https://t.co/K0ZNj9Qsfd — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 27, 2023

In the end, it wasn't enough.

what infamy looks like pic.twitter.com/gidRucdFgL — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 27, 2023

And fans in Detroit who came out in droves to support their team delivered a message for owner Tom Gores.

Things won't get any easier as the Pistons look to avoid tying the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history, period. Those 76ers lost 28 games over the course of two seasons.

On Thursday, the Pistons get the Boston Celtics, owners of the NBA's best record. They'll face them on the road. If they lose in Boston, it won't get much easier after that. Nobody wants to be the team the Pistons beat to snap the streak.