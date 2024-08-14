Photos: A new front in the Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian servicemen ride military vehicles from a crossing point at the border with Russia in Sumy region Ukrainian servicemen ride military vehicles from a crossing point at the border with Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS)

A new front has opened in the Ukraine-Russia war. According to the Associated Press:

Ukrainian forces pushed on with their major cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region for a second week Wednesday, claiming to have taken more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a jet bomber while launching what officials said was a massive attack on Russian military airfields.Since the start of the day, assault troops had advanced [half-a-mile to a mile] in some parts of Kursk, the commander of the Ukrainian military, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a video posted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.Also, Ukrainian troops on Wednesday took more than 100 Russian soldiers prisoner, Syrskyi said. Zelenskyy said they would be used to swap for Ukrainian POWs.

Read more from the AP, and view scenes from the fighting below:

