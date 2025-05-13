PGA Championship tee times: Scheffler, McIlroy, Schauffele grouped in Rounds 1 and 2

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the practice range prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Championship has provided a banger of a grouping for the first two days of the tournament, which begins Thursday. The grouping: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele.

Each has their own pursuit this week. For Scheffler, it will be trying to win his first major outside the gates of Augusta National. For McIlroy, trying to win a second straight major and potentially make a run at a Grand Slam. And for Schauffele, defending the title he won a year ago — his first major championship, which he later backed up by claiming The Open in July.

Here are the tee times for Rounds 1 and 2:

Round 1 notable tee times

(Note: All times are ET)

7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka; Rickie Fowler; Shane Lowry

8:32: Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler

1:14: Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson; Collin Morikawa

1:25: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed; Ludvig Åberg

Full tee times (Thursday/Friday)

(Note: All times are ET; * Back-nine start)

7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m*: Luke Donald; Padraig Harrington; Martin Kaymer

7:11/12:36*: John Somers; Taylor Moore; David Puig

7:22/12:47*: Kurt Kitayama; Nic Ishee; Alex Noren

7:33/12:58*: J.T. Poston; Ryo Hisatsune; Tom Johnson

7:44/1:09*: Davis Thompson; Bud Cauley; Nico Echavarria

7:55/1:20*: Harris English; Michael Kim; Thomas Detry

8:06/1:31*: Stephen Jaeger; Chris Kirk; Robert MacIntyre

8:17/1:42*: Thorbjorn Olesen; Karl Vilips; Laurie Canter

8:28/1:53*: Si Woo Kim; Sam Stevens; Rico Hoey

8:39/2:04*: Bobby Gates; Lee Hodges; Ben Griffen