People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire adds for Week 13

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13:
0:41 - Stop tweeting/DMing at players
3:03 - Reacting to Frank Reich getting fired by Carolina
13:38 - 'Coping Corner' caveat
18:14 - Coping Corner candidate: Lamar Jackson
20:05 - Coping Corner candidate: Seattle Seahawks offense
25:24 - People's Panic Meter submissions
25:44 - Lamar Jackson
35:55 - Gus Edwards
38:21 - Austin Ekeler
43:28 - Cooper Kupp
47:38 - Arizona Cardinals offense
51:14 - Detroit Lions offense
54:52 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds this week
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts