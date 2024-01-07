Patriots-Jets pounded by snow at Foxborough in Week 18 finale

New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 07: Brett Rypien #15 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots jogged onto the field for their season finale, mystery about head coach Bill Belichick’s future wasn’t the only thing swirling.

The stadium crew’s snow blowers couldn’t stop a light layer of snow from coating the field.

Foxborough hovered around 33 degrees at kickoff, with a 23-degree wind chill and 14 mile-per-hour winds.

33 degrees here in Foxboro with a 23-degree windchill and 14 mph winds.



Snowy Jets at Patriots kickoff coming soon… pic.twitter.com/mZoKuJTl1y — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 7, 2024

Visibility was impacted even as locals framed the snow as mild for regional standards.

While Gillette’s upper bowl was mostly empty, its lower bowl appeared roughly 75% full.

The Patriots hosted the Jets in an AFC East contest between two squads already eliminated from the playoffs.

Weather conditions for Patriots-Jets kickoff at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m. ET):



35 degrees, snow, winds around 10-15 miles per hour.



Great work by road crews/stadium officials to have roads/lots cleared this morning. pic.twitter.com/3H9mmciDaI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 7, 2024

The franchise hadn’t intimated news about the future of Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls in 24 seasons at the New England helm.

The Patriots, entering Sunday at 4-12, have posted just one winning season in the last four campaigns.