Paris Olympics: Netherlands caps comeback with last-second goal to claim bronze over U.S. in women's water polo

Water Polo - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 10L: Sabrina van der Sloot of Team Netherlands celebrates in the Women's Bronze Medal match between Team United States and Team Netherlands on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 10, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Sabrina van der Sloot's sixth goal of the match with one second to play finished off a Netherlands comeback over the U.S., 11-10, to win the bronze medal in Olympic women's water polo on Saturday.

van der Sloot's winning goal gave Netherlands its first lead of the game after they trailed as much as 9-5 at one point.

The U.S. led 10-7 with over four minutes to play in the fourth quarter but two goals by Vivian Sevenich in 40 seconds and an equalizer by Bente Rogge with 1:19 to play set up a dramatic finish.

There was one last chance for the Americans but after they were unable to get a chance off before a shot clock violation, giving Netherlands nine seconds to try and take the lead. Following a time out, van der Sloot found space to beat U.S. goalie Ashleigh Johnson for the team's fourth unanswered goal to take bronze.

Sabrina van der Sloot scores her SIXTH goal of the game to complete an improbable late comeback for the Netherlands in the bronze medal match. 😳#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/0KwAB4tALH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Maddie Musselman, Jenna Flynn and Ryann Neushul each had two goals for the U.S. and Johnson made 10 saves. Netherlands cashed in on their power play opportunities converting four of their eight chances.

This is the first time since women's water polo was added to the Olympics at Sydney 2000 that the U.S. has not medaled. They entered Paris as winners of the last three gold medals and and previously won two silvers and a bronze.

After the match, rapper Flavor Flav, who became the U.S. team's ultimate hype man and sponsor, expressed his support for the players.

I love my girls,,, and imma so proud of them. We introduced Water Polo to a new audience and we just getting started,,, We headed to LA28. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 10, 2024

The U.S. women went 3-0-1 in group play and advanced to the semifinals after defeating Hungary 5-4 in the quarterfinals. Their bid for a fourth straight gold medal ended after a loss to Australia following a penalty shootout in the semifinals.