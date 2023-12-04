Panthers' Pro Bowl LB Brian Burns ejected for punching Bucs OL Cody March

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers Nov 5, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts after being injured in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports - 21856900 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Brian Burns' day ended early Sunday when he lost his temper against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Pro Bowl Carolina Panthers linebacker was ejected after throwing a punch in the third quarter. The incident took place after Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans scored a 75-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 14-10 lead.

Mike Evans goes 75 yards to get the lead back!



📺: #CARvsTB on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN pic.twitter.com/3aOjMTBQzj — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2023

A scrum broke out on the ensuing extra point with players from both teams pushing and shoving after the successful kick. Officials convened and determined that Burns punched Bucs OL Cody March in the head. Replay video confirmed the infraction. Burns punched March on the left side of his helmet, risking injury to his own hand. A nearby official saw it all play out and immediately threw his flag.

ANOTHER EJECTION! Panthers LB Brian Burns has been ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/WE9bEKxDgf — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 3, 2023

Burns didn't appear to sustain an injury, but was escorted off the field after his disqualification for the personal foul. A two-time Pro Bowler, he's arguably Carolina's best defender. The Panthers were left to fill his void for the remainder of the game thanks to a heated reaction on an extra point.