Panthers agree to trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns to Giants

Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The New York Giants have agreed to a deal to acquire Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately reported. The move marks a significant upgrade to the New York pass rush as the Panthers part with one of their only star players.

Burns joins the Giants after making two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Panthers. A first-round pick in 2019, he played his last season in Carolina on a $16 million team option on his rookie contract. The two sides failed to reach terms on a long-term deal, leading the Panthers to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns for 2024 valued at $24 million.

The non-exclusive designation allowed Burns to negotiate with other teams in search of a long-term deal, opening the door for his trade to New York.

Burns has been a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks since joining the NFL, tallying at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He posted nine sacks in 2021 en route to his first Pro Bowl then tallied a career-high 12.5 in 2022 to earn his second Pro Bowl nod.

In 2023, Burns posted eight sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The sack tally brought him to 46 for his career.

The deal ends an ongoing saga in Charlotte that saw Burns and the Panthers fail to reach terms after Carolina reportedly rejected a lucrative trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. The Rams reportedly offered Carolina two first-round picks and a second-round pick for Burns at the 2022 trade deadline. The Panthers rejected that deal only to trade Burns to the Giants a season-plus later.