Padres reportedly closing in on trade to acquire 2-time batting champ Luis Arráez from Marlins

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 30: Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins at bat against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are closing in on a deal to acquire two-time NL batting champ Luis Arráez from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Marlins will receive three prospects and a relief pitcher in return. Other specifics of the trade weren't initially reported. A two-time All-Star, Arráez won the NL batting title in each of the last two seasons.

Arráez, 27, has played his entire six-season MLB career with Miami. He slashed .354/.393/.469 last season with 10 home runs and 69 RBI last season, all career highs. He won the batting title in 2022 with a .316/.375/.420 slash line.