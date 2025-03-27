Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson joins Baseball Bar-B-Cast: 'You are the first Gunnar in MLB history'

SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Gunnar Henderson is gearing up for what could be a defining season in his young MLB career. Coming off a breakout year in 2024, the Orioles' shortstop is striking a pose on the cover of "MLB The Show" alongside two other breakout stars, Paul Skenes and Elly De La Cruz.

On the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," hosts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discussed with Henderson how a spotlight moment such as this is both a privilege and a pressure. As Mintz quipped, "You're the only Gunnar Henderson in MLB history.”

While his name might be unique, Mintz and Shusterman both believe that Henderson's on-field impact is poised to transcend novelty.

The art of facing aces and staying cool

Facing off against MLB’s hardest throwers is never easy, a fact Henderson knows all too well. In the episode, he reflected on a memorable matchup against Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Henderson said his strategy involves maintaining calm under pressure, focusing on timing rather than trying to out-pace the pitcher. This is a vital skill for someone who might face Skenes more often as both players continue to rise. Mintz and Shusterman emphasized Henderson’s disciplined approach at the plate, underscoring his potential to evolve into a key player for the Orioles.

The trio also discussed the palpable camaraderie within the Orioles’ locker room. Teammates such as Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg represent a new wave of youthful energy congregating in Baltimore — something that Shusterman said might be overlooked but is "central to the rebuilding narrative."

Team dynamics and hitting the right notes

Henderson’s off-the-field relationships reflect the kind of ethos the Orioles need. His friendship with the light-hearted Colton Cowser is a case in point. Although the two are polar opposites personality-wise, Henderson said he values their interactions, which bring levity and unity to an otherwise intense environment.

“It’s easier to face the long season when you’ve got a guy like Cowser who’s eternally optimistic,” Henderson said.

Looking ahead, it’s not only about Henderson's individual accolades but also the role he plays as a catalyst for his team’s performance. Mintz’s bold prediction that Orioles pitchers and hitters might combine for 500 home runs this year puts some tangible numbers behind the hype. If Henderson steps up, the offensive fireworks could be a reality, not just a fantastical prediction.

Is Henderson ready to assume the mantle of the next big baseball star? The Orioles’ hopes might very well hinge on it. As Shusterman put it, Orioles fans, "get ready for a season of surprises."

Henderson's trajectory is not just about outperforming expectations but also about setting a new standard for rising talent in MLB.

To hear the full interview with Gunnar Henderson, tune in to "Baseball-Bar-B-Cast" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.