Opening Day starter draft, Montgomery to D-backs, 2024 award predictions

Opening Day is officially less than 24 hours away and we here on the Baseball Bar-B-Cast couldn't be more excited. While spring training has felt like it's been going on for a while now, the start of meaningful baseball games is finally upon us.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of the 2024 season with a friendly competition by drafting every starting pitcher scheduled to pitch on the Thursday slate to see who puts together a better performing squad. While this may sound like an easy exercise, things start to get interesting towards the end of the draft.

The guys then give their predictions for who will take home all the major awards at the end of the season, including the MVP, the Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and the Manager of the Year. Jake & Jordan also give their thoughts on Jordan Montgomery finally finding a home with the Arizona Diamondbacks and react to the unforgettable Shohei Ohtani press conference.

2:45 Opening Day is tomorrow!

6:25 Ohtani press conference reaction

18:43 Montgomery to the D-backs

24:18 Opening Day starter draft

46:23 2024 award predictions

