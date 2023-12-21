One stat you need to know for every team in Week 16 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams:

1:28 - Stat Nerd Thursday

1:44 - Carolina Panthers

3:08 - New England Patriots

4:51 - Arizona Cardinals

10:49 - Washington Commanders

13:14 - Chicago Bears

17:22 - New York Giants

18:27 - New York Jets

22:35 - Los Angeles Chargers

23:59 - Tennessee Titans

24:57 - Atlanta Falcons

28:53 - Green Bay Packers

30:51 - Las Vegas Raiders

31:54 - Denver Broncos

32:39 - Seattle Seahawks

34:07 - Pittsburgh Steelers

36:31 - Houston Texans

38:04 - Buffalo Bills

41:25 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42:36 - Minnesota Vikings

43:55 - Indianapolis Colts

45:17 - Jacksonville Jaguars

48:22 - Cincinnati Bengals

49:36 - Kansas City Chiefs

51:53 - Cleveland Browns

53:57 - Detroit Lions

55:23 - Philadelphia Eagles

58:47 - Miami Dolphins

59:03 - Dallas Cowboys

1:01:30 - San Francisco 49ers + Baltimore Ravens

1:11:02 - TNF Preview: Rams vs. Saints

