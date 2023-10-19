One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 7 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints:
2:59 - Carolina Panthers
6:40 - Chicago Bears
8:34 - Denver Broncos
9:34 - Arizona Cardinals
14:12 - New England Patriots
15:05 - Minnesota Vikings
17:07 - Tennessee Titans
18:08 - Green Bay Packers
19:54 - L.A. Chargers
21:45 - Atlanta Falcons
23:45 - Houston Texans
25:40 - Las Vegas Raiders
26:50 - Indianapolis Colts
29:30 - Washington Commanders
33:56 - New York Jets
35:20 - Cincinnati Bengals
36:45 - L.A. Rams
41:05 - Cleveland Browns
42:30 - Seattle Seahawks
44:20 - Pittsburgh Steelers
46:33 - Buffalo Bills
48:05 - Dallas Cowboys
49:03 - Baltimore Ravens
51:13 - Detroit Lions
54:37 - Miami Dolphins
58:55 - San Francisco 49ers
1:01:08 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:02:12 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:03:30 - TNF Preview: Jaguars vs. Saints
