One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 10 + TNF preview (yes, for the sickos)

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways. Enjoy the pod:
1:10 - Arizona Cardinals
4:52 - New York Giants
9:08 - New England Patriots
11:00 - L.A. Rams
13:15 - Green Bay Packers
14:52 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18:44 - Denver Broncos
19:57 - Tennessee Titans
22:56 - Atlanta Falcons
28:32 - Washington Commanders
30:20 - Indianapolis Colts
31:07 - Houston Texans
32:20 - Las Vegas Raiders
34:32 - New York Jets
39:13 - Buffalo Bills
39:56 - New Orleans Saints
42:38 - Minnesota Vikings
43:47 - Dallas Cowboys
45:29 - Pittsburgh Steelers
47:42 - Cleveland Browns
51:32 - Seattle Seahawks
53:03- San Francisco 49ers
54:58 - Miami Dolphins
55:21 - Jacksonville Jaguars
57:11 - Detroit Lions
58:03 - Baltimore Ravens
1:00:16 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:01:13 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:03:09 - TNF Preview: Bears vs. Panthers (for the sickos)
