Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart leaves game vs. Georgia after first drive with apparent left leg injury

Georgia v Ole Miss OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 09: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart hobbled to the locker room after No. 16 Ole Miss’ first drive of the game against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

Dart was sacked on second down and then threw an interception on third down when his hand was hit on a pass attempt. After the play, Dart limped to the sideline and appeared to be favoring his left leg. Following a brief stint in the injury tent, Dart went to the locker room surrounded by members of Ole Miss’ training staff.

Jaxson Dart gets picked and he’s limping as well... pic.twitter.com/9PEMCfHWz0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 9, 2024

Replays showed that Dart appeared to twist his left ankle on that second-down sack and he clearly wasn’t able to step into the third-down throw, though it’s unclear how much of that had to do with a defender in his face.

Dart had emerged as a fringe Heisman contender following a six-touchdown performance against Arkansas a week ago. And his absence is massive for an Ole Miss team that needs to beat Georgia to have any chance at the College Football Playoff. The Rebels already have losses to Kentucky and LSU. It’s highly unlikely a team will make the expanded CFP with a third defeat.

Georgia’s Dan Jackson returned Dart’s interception to the Ole Miss 20-yard-line and Bulldogs RB Nate Frazier scored on fourth down to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.

Dart was replaced on Ole Miss’ second drive by freshman QB Austin Simmons.