Oklahoma State fires Mike Boynton after seven seasons

Oklahoma State v Cincinnati CINCINNATI, OHIO - FEBRUARY 21: Head coach Mike Boynton Jr. of the Oklahoma State Cowboys walks across the court in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on February 21, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State is looking for a new men’s basketball coach.

The school announced Thursday that it had fired Mike Boynton after seven years at the school. Oklahoma State was 12-20 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12 this season. The Cowboys’ season ended Tuesday afternoon with a loss to UCF in the Big 12 tournament.

"For seven years, Coach Boynton has led this program and represented this university with class," athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "We're grateful for the genuine passion and care he has for the student-athletes on our team. Unfortunately, the desired results have not followed. Therefore, it is time to part ways and begin a new chapter. We wish Coach Boynton and his family the very best."

Oklahoma State went 119-109 in Boynton’s seven years with the school and had winning records in four of his seven seasons. The school made just one tournament appearance in that time; the Cowboys advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2021 after getting a No. 4 seed. That was the only season during Boynton’s time with the school that OSU finished above .500 in conference play and came as Oklahoma State fought to avoid a postseason ban in 2021 with future No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham on the roster.

OSU ultimately lost that fight with the NCAA even though it successfully delayed the postseason punishment. The Cowboys went 15-15 a season later as the NCAA implemented a postseason ban as part of the FBI inquiry into college basketball in the late 2010s. Oklahoma State got the harshest punishment of any school involved in the scandal.

Kansas dodged a major punishment from the NCAA in October after it fought the NCAA tooth and nail. The Jayhawks had their Level I allegations downgraded and got three years of probation following self-imposed four-game suspensions and recruiting limitations for coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend at the start of the 2022-23 season.

OSU, meanwhile, suffered the NCAA’s wrath because former assistant Lamont Evans pled guilty in January of 2019 after he accepted nearly $20,000 in bribes. At the time of the postseason ban, Weiberg called the NCAA’s decision “unprecedented” and classified Evans as a “rogue employee.”

Boynton succeeded Brad Underwood at Oklahoma State. Underwood spent just one season with the Cowboys before taking his current job at Illinois.