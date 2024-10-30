Oilers captain Connor McDavid to miss 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will miss two to three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury during Monday night's 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers captain went down 37 seconds into his first shift of the game after being tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. McDavid fell awkwardly into the boards and did not return to the game.

Connor McDavid will not return after sustaining a lower body injury off the opening faceoff vs. the Blue Jackets.



McDavid's shift only lasted 37 seconds. pic.twitter.com/iM0FiaN9w8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2024

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that McDavid would return to Edmonton to be evaluated. The team is currently on a four-game road trip that wraps up Sunday night in Calgary.

"It's your captain, your best player. It should be an opportunity for guys to step up and say, 'Oh, I've got this,'" Knoblauch said. "It's more ice time, more opportunities."

Through 10 games, McDavid, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, is tied for the Oilers' team lead in scoring (with Leon Draisaitl) with 10 points.

"He's our leader and also the best player in the game. So, of course you're going to feel it," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said on Monday "We've got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down."

Forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula have been recalled from AHL Bakersfield.